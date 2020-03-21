As members and allies of the Green Party of England and Wales, we wish to share our deep anger and disgust at the organisation Population Matters being allowed a booth at this weekend’s online conference.

Population Matters’ core argument that we need to reduce human population is intrinsically a racist and sexist one. Historically, it has been shaped by eugenicist hierarchies about what constitutes a valuable life, hierarchies which have led to the murder of the colonised, Jews, Travellers and the disabled. By focussing on family size, the organisation consistently places blame and responsibility for the climate crisis on families in the Global South. In this narrative, women shoulder a disproportionate and unjust level of responsibility for environmental destruction, and of responsibility for addressing it by limiting childbirth.

Moreover, Population Matters has a history of supporting and amplifying people who peddle xenophobia, racism, and sexism in response to crises of the global economy. For three years, the organisation held on to a director who advocated for the UK to stop letting in vulnerable Syrian refugees. For the ten years to 2018, they ran a project which encouraged rich donors to offset their carbon emissions by funding birth control. As austerity hit families hard, they advocated extending child benefit to only the first two children in a family. This shows which lives they believe are valuable and which lives are disposable.

The organisation has since employed a communication strategy that principally involves denying their association with such instances. It is positive to see Population Matters distancing themselves from past positions and campaigns, and it testifies to the hard work of critics and campaigners that they feel compelled to do so. However, more is required than simply distancing from these past policies and positions, and they cannot simply be written off. Such racist, sexist, and exclusionary positions have deep roots in Population Matters’ ways of thinking and campaigning, and reactionary political forces continue to rely on their populationist arguments as a socially acceptable way of furthering a far-right agenda. It is the responsibility of all environmentalists to confront these reactionary narratives and ideologies head-on. That Population Matters consistently shirk their responsibilities in this regard is grounds enough for exclusion from our movement.

The human population is not incompatible with environmental or planetary limits: we have the ability to provide for all people the things they need for a dignified life free from want. It is the economic system under which we live that hoards resources and creates scarcity for profit. The misdirection of popular anger and attention by Population Matters and others like them has acted as a pretext for awful positions and policies, and continues to do so.

By blaming population growth for social and economic problems, Population Matters blames the victims of global injustice for their own situation, and lets the perpetrators off the hook. Population Matters serves to provide a pseudo-intellectual window-dressing for horrific policies of exclusion and racism.

Previous Green Party conferences have correctly excluded Population Matters, reflecting the overwhelming opposition to their principles and policies. We wish to restate our disgust at the fact that this organisation has been allowed a platform at this event.

Signed

Magid Magid – Sheffield Green Party, former MEP for Yorkshire and the Humber

Alexandra Phillips – Former Green Party MEP for South East England

Editors note – the list of signatures is up to date as of 14:00 on 22 March 2020. Additional signatories will be added periodically as more people sign.