Greens must challenge 5G conspiracy theorists
This week, the BBC, Guardian and others reported a spike in the number of arson attacks on 5G infrastructure across England. One incident involved a 5G tower relied upon by the new NHS Nightingale hospital in Birmingham, which is being made ready to accept coronavirus patients in need of intensive case. The attacks are believed to be linked to conspiracy theories relating to 5G causing coronavirus.
Conspiracy theories about 5G started around discussions of whether they cause direct human health effects such as headaches and nosebleeds, and hidden agendas from governments and corporations. Similar panic among some parts of the public have previously occurred in near-identical fashion around the advent of radio, microwave ovens, mobile phones, WiFi and 4G. These fears about 5G have recently morphed into people pushing fake news about 5G towers causing coronavirus. You can find a full debunking of these theories here on FullFact.
There has been a worrying prevalence of people in the Green party and wider environmental movement promoting 5G conspiracy theories. People involved in climate activism often like to point to authoritative sources of information regarding climate science and actively disregard misinformation relating to climate science denial, and rightly so.
5G conspiracy theorists are in the same league as climate science denialists, in that they base their theories on either zero or refuted evidence, which should be a powerful signal to those in the environmental movement to treat 5G related conspiracy theories with a healthy dose of scepticism. That means only trusting reliable sources of information, rather than hearsay from random people on the internet and a small number of celebrities.
With other major policies areas which Greens generally take an interest in, such as moving away from fossil fuels, ending austerity and – until recently – stopping Brexit, there have been clear agendas on either side of the debate. The fossil fuel industry has openly been funding climate science denial for decades to protect their profits, Conservatives openly try to dismantle public services because they ideologically wish for a smaller state, and certain members of the business elite hope to see financial gain from removing the UK from the reach of EU regulations on environmental and worker rights.
It is a lot more difficult to point to what sinister agenda could be behind the roll-out of the next generation of telecommunications technology – because there isn’t one. Pointing to ‘the government’ or ‘corporations’ without any detail or evidence of malign intent is not evidence of a sinister agenda.
It is understandable that people will try to find ways to apportion blame and find reason during the COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis is highly complex and it is easy to feel overwhelmed by information, but as members of a generally science-driven movement, it is incumbent on Greens and others in the climate movement to gently challenge friends and colleagues when they appear to be buying into 5G conspiracy theories, especially as lives are being put at risk.
Wow. There are some crazy people here. ‘5G frequencies interfering with the haemoglobin absorption of oxygen’ Lot of stupid about. Must be the internet.
I disagree. Never mind any theories: the Green Party needs to protect people, animals and nature. the Green Party needs to challenge technocrats pushing more mobile use, more big brother style surveillance. The producers of nuclear power claim it is safe. Agrochemical giants claim glyphosate is safe. ANY product which brings in lots of money is “safe”, and if case studies say otherwise, they finance a different study with the outcome :”more studies are needed”.
I have several friends, who get unbearable physical pain near mobile phone masts and even WiFi.
How much do we know about 5G frequencies interfering with the haemoglobin absorption of oxygen in the blood, so people get severe respiratory problems?
Why did 80% Manhatten COVID-19 patients die after ventilators were used on them ? several doctors think it’s not the lungs, but the haemoglobin, not absorbing oxygen.
This same problem does not show any causality, but it should be enough to ask questions and dig deeper.
As a Green Party member for over 40 years, I am shocked about the naivety of Green Party policies uncritically welcoming the development of technic taking over being human.
Please, fellow Greens: do NOT side with the big bad corporations pushing for profit before people! Do as for INDEPENDENT studies, and you will see they bring up different results.
And remember synergistic effects – everything is connected.
I don’t know if the author Tom Pashby has any personal interests to declare or if he is employed by a mobile phone company.
I firmly believe, we need to move forward with and to NATURE, and not with more technic, mobile phones, computer screens and the Internet of Things.
Good sense. Thank you.