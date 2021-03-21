In February, Bright Green launched a brand new series of events – the Bright Green Debates.

Once a fortnight, Bright Green is bringing together leading figures on the left to discuss and debates the biggest issues of the day. These fortnightly debates will feature panelists from across progressive political parties, trade unions, the media, social movements and the arts.

Episode 3 took place on March 16 2021. Here are the best bits of that debate.

Solihull Green Party councillor Rosi Sexton argued that we won’t be able to deliver a Green New Deal unless we scrap the first past the post electoral system.

SDLP MP Claire Hanna said that we need to keep fighting to resist the Policing, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill – AKA the Police Crackdown Bill

We Own It’s campaigns officer Pascale Robinson made the case for demarketising more of our economy and campaigning for publicly owned services

The Canary’s weekend editor Afroze Fatima-Zaidi argued that a Universal Basic Income would stop people falling through the cracks of our welfare system

Left Foot Forward co-editor Josiah Mortimer made the case that the first past the post electoral system is holding us back on tackling issues like climate change, and argued for a move to a proportional voting system

Labour for a Green New Deal co-founder Chris Saltmarsh argued that the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill would criminalise protest and the Gypsy, Roma and Traveller community

The debate can be watched in full here:

All of the #BrightGreenDebates can be watched on our YouTube channel.

PS. We hope you enjoyed this article. Bright Green has got big plans for the future to publish many more articles like this. You can help make that happen. Please donate to Bright Green now.

PPS. Bright Green has an exciting series of events coming up. Join us for debates, interviews and much more.