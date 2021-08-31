Voting opens in this year’s Green Party of England and Wales leadership election opens on September 2. Green Party members will have three weeks to vote and a choice of five candidates.

Today, the party’s outgoing leader Sian Berry has intervened in the contest. In a video released on Twitter, she called for members to give their first and second preference votes to either Tamsin Omond and Amelia Womack, or to Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay.

She went on to say that members should use their third preference for “re-open nominations” above any of the other candidates.

Berry said:

My personal view is that there are two really strong teams standing. Amelia and Tamsin and Carla and Adrian are all brilliant people that I’ve worked with in the past. They are strong on values, inclusive, brave and experienced – and I would have total confidence in them. These teams of co-leaders should be your decision for first and second preference votes.

She went on to say:

when you’ve run out of choices that you believe can do the job well, and who share your values, you should use your next preference for the option that many people often forget, which is re-open nominations – RON.

She finished by saying, “so – remember – when you cast your ballot: 1, 2, RON.”

The intervention is a strong endorsement for the Omond-Womack ticket and the Denyer-Ramsay ticket. It is also a clear indication from Berry that she does not deem the three remaining candidates – Shahrar Ali, Ashley Gunstock and the job share team of Tina Rothery and Martin Hemingway – able to “do the job well”. In the tweet accompanying the video Berry said they deserved members’ “sole preferences”.

Watch Berry’s video in full here:

Voting starts soon for new Green Party leaders. Every member should get involved and have your say. Two really strong and inspiring teams are standing and my personal recommendation is to back them both 1st and 2nd – as your sole preferences. All your choices do matter. #12RON pic.twitter.com/EyTAGXpAAJ — Sian Berry (@sianberry) August 31, 2021

