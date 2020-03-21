Over 200 Greens sign open letter condemning Population Matters at Green Party conference
As members and allies of the Green Party of England and Wales, we wish to share our deep anger and disgust at the organisation Population Matters being allowed a booth at this weekend’s online conference.
Population Matters’ core argument that we need to reduce human population is intrinsically a racist and sexist one. Historically, it has been shaped by eugenicist hierarchies about what constitutes a valuable life, hierarchies which have led to the murder of the colonised, Jews, Travellers and the disabled. By focussing on family size, the organisation consistently places blame and responsibility for the climate crisis on families in the Global South. In this narrative, women shoulder a disproportionate and unjust level of responsibility for environmental destruction, and of responsibility for addressing it by limiting childbirth.
Moreover, Population Matters has a history of supporting and amplifying people who peddle xenophobia, racism, and sexism in response to crises of the global economy. For three years, the organisation held on to a director who advocated for the UK to stop letting in vulnerable Syrian refugees. For the ten years to 2018, they ran a project which encouraged rich donors to offset their carbon emissions by funding birth control. As austerity hit families hard, they advocated extending child benefit to only the first two children in a family. This shows which lives they believe are valuable and which lives are disposable.
The organisation has since employed a communication strategy that principally involves denying their association with such instances. It is positive to see Population Matters distancing themselves from past positions and campaigns, and it testifies to the hard work of critics and campaigners that they feel compelled to do so. However, more is required than simply distancing from these past policies and positions, and they cannot simply be written off. Such racist, sexist, and exclusionary positions have deep roots in Population Matters’ ways of thinking and campaigning, and reactionary political forces continue to rely on their populationist arguments as a socially acceptable way of furthering a far-right agenda. It is the responsibility of all environmentalists to confront these reactionary narratives and ideologies head-on. That Population Matters consistently shirk their responsibilities in this regard is grounds enough for exclusion from our movement.
The human population is not incompatible with environmental or planetary limits: we have the ability to provide for all people the things they need for a dignified life free from want. It is the economic system under which we live that hoards resources and creates scarcity for profit. The misdirection of popular anger and attention by Population Matters and others like them has acted as a pretext for awful positions and policies, and continues to do so.
By blaming population growth for social and economic problems, Population Matters blames the victims of global injustice for their own situation, and lets the perpetrators off the hook. Population Matters serves to provide a pseudo-intellectual window-dressing for horrific policies of exclusion and racism.
Previous Green Party conferences have correctly excluded Population Matters, reflecting the overwhelming opposition to their principles and policies. We wish to restate our disgust at the fact that this organisation has been allowed a platform at this event.
Signed
Magid Magid – Sheffield Green Party, former MEP for Yorkshire and the Humber
Alexandra Phillips – Former Green Party MEP for South East England
Caroline Russell – Green Party member of the London Assembly
Ross Greer MSP, West of Scotland
Larry Sanders – Green Party Spokesperson On Health and Social Care, Oxfordshire Green Party
Maggie Chapman – Lead Candidate, North East Scotland Region, Scottish Green Party
Azzees Minott – Chair of the Greens of Colour
Catherine Rowett – Former Green MEP for the East of England
Adam Ramsay – Journalist
Benali Hamdache – Co-Chair of LGBTIQA+ Greens and Islington Green Party
Jon Nott – Green Party Treasurer, Green Party Executive
Cleo Alberta Lake – Green Party Councillor, Bristol
Tom Hazell – Co-chair of the Young Greens
Rosie Rawle – Co-chair of the Young Greens
Derek Wall – Former Green Party of England and Wales Principal Speaker and International Coordinator
Vix Lowthion – Green Party Education Spokesperson
Sarah Sharp – South West Green Party Regional Council rep, Bristol University Green Soc
Alice Hubbard – Green Party International Coordinator, GPEx member, Sheffield Green Party
Benjamin Smith – Merton Green Party, Deputy Leader of Wales Green Party 2017-18
Shahrar Ali – Green Party Home Affairs Spokesperson
Paul Valentine – Lambeth Green Party, Trade Union Liaison Officer, GPEx
Joshua Alston – Jewish Greens Committee Member/Leeds Green Party
Dan Kedem – Islington Green Party and London Young Greens/Greens of Colour/Jewish Greens
Nannette Youssef – Green Party City Councillor in Norwich, International Officer of the Young Greens/ Norwich Green Party/ Greens of Colour
Ruthi Brandt – Oxfordshire Green Party/Jewish Greens
Faty Kane – Greenwich and Bexleyheath, Greens of Colour committee member
Carmen Legarda – Secretary, Greens of Colour
Rakesh Prashara – Newcastle upon-Tyne Green Party and Membership Secretary, Greens of Colour
Sam Alston – London Young Greens non portfolio officer, Jewish Greens Secretary and Haringey Greens
David Farbey – Barnet Green Party, and Jewish Greens
Kaltum Rivers – Councillor, Sheffield Green Party
Robert Nixon – Green Party Town Councillor and South East Young Greens Co-Convenor
Samir Jeraj – Coordinator Hackney Green Party, Green Party Councillor 2008-12
Tim Kiely – Chair of Tower Hamlets Green Party; London Assembly Candidate for City & East
Chris Jarvis – Green Party Oxford City Council candidate and Bright Green editor
Martin Phipps, Green Party Councillor for City Ward, Sheffield
Amy Heley, Green Party Councillor for Preston Park, Brighton & Hove
Jamie Osborn – Norwich Green Party, city Councillor in Norwich
Peter Cranie – North West Green Party lead candidate, 2014 European Parliament election
David O’Keefe – Green Group Leader- St Helens Green Party, Green Party Disability Group
Rosemary Sexton – Green Party Councillor for Shirley West, Solihull
David van der Burg – Green Party Councillor for Haydock, St Helens Greens
Hannah Clare – Deputy Convenor of Brighton & Hove Green Group of Councillors
Joe Lever – Newport & Carisbrooke Community Councillor, Isle of Wight Green Party
Martin Fodor – Green Party Councillor, Bristol
David Francis – South Tyneside Green Party Councillor
Sarah Hall – Green Party Councillor for Burnley Borough Council
Laurie Needham – Councillor, Charnwood Borough Councillor and Chair, Charnwood Green Party
Andy Fewings – Leader of Green Group on Burnley Borough Council
Emma Chan – Co-Chair Haringey Green Party
Tom Pashby – Co-Chair LGBTIQA+ Young Greens/Brighton and Hove Green Party
Sam Murray – International Committee/Barnet Green Party
Rebecca Mulvaney – Groups & Societies Officer of the Young Greens, Youth & Student Officer Sheffield Green Party
Ellen Parry – South East Young Greens/University of Surrey Committee
Adam Clarke – Haringey Green Party, Co-Chair Green Party Trade Union Group, member LGBTIQA+ Greens
Rowan Munson – Young Greens Officer at Mole Valley and Epsom & Ewell Green Party, Convenor of Oxford Student Green Party
Adam McGregor – Secretary, Nottingham Green Party
Lee-Anne Lawrance, Deputy Chair LGBTIQA+ Greens, Gwent Green Party
Chandler Wilson, Co-chair of LGBTIQA+ Greens, Nottingham Green Party
Catriona Sibert – Young Greens Exec member, Wandsworth Green Party
Peter McColl, Former Convener, Edinburgh Green Party
James Vessey-Miller – Coordinator/Chair of South East Essex Green Party
Lucy Pegg – Southwark Green Party and London Young Greens committee
Georgie Oatley – Young Greens Exec member, Norwich Green Party
Raphael Hill – Brighton & Hove Green Party, South East Young Greens Exec Member
Jack Walker – Young Greens Officer for Headingley and Hyde Park Green Party, Co-Chair Leeds Young Greens
Tom Armstrong – St Helens Green Party Officer, North West Committee Rep for Young Greens
Marcus Cain – Co-chair, Leeds Young Greens
Lottie Donovan – Manchester Green Party, Co-Young Greens Officer Manchester Young Greens
Kate Benson – Manchester Green Party, Co-Young Greens Officer Manchester Young Greens
Thomas Kiley – Campaign Manager, Oxfordshire Green party
Alice Bennett – Young Greens Structures and Procedures Committee Member, Hackney Green Party
Isabella Moir – South East Young Greens Committee
Nicole Haydock Bury Green Party – Convenor to the Reform Conference Voting working group
Ash Routh – Sheffield Young Greens President
Martin Francis, Convenor, Brent Green Party
Johann Beckford – Co-Young Greens and Student Coordinator, Sheffield Green Party
Peter Murry – Brent Green Party, Green Party Trade Union Group & Green Left
Lily Worfolk – President of Sussex University Green Party
Ben Parker – Co-Convener, Edinburgh Green Party
Nate Higgins – Young Greens Press Officer 2017-2019
Alex Nettle – Press Officer of the Young Greens, Birmingham Green Party
Tyrone Scott – Young Greens Campaigns Officer, Hackney Green Party
Meg Day – Former Ipswich and Under 18 National Liberation Group Chair
Denis Walker – Treasurer, LGBTIQA+ Greens; South East Essex Green Party
Lyndsay McAteer – Leader, Warrington and Halton Green Party
Matthew Hull – Co-chair of London Young Greens
Tristan Gray – Scottish Green Party Policy Committee, Edinburgh Greens Policy Officer, and Rainbow Greens
Emma Main – Stroud Green Party, LGBTIQA+ Young Greens Co-Chair
Jane Robb – Bromley, Secretary London Young Greens
Dan Hutchinson – Former Convenor of Scottish Young Greens
Daniel Laycock – Deputy Coordinator, Eastern Green Party
Ben Saward – Oxfordshire Green Party, Secretary of South East Confederation of Green Parties
Kathryn Bristow – Bristol Green Party, Co-Convenor of Migration and Refugee Policy Group
Chris Ogden – Co-Chair, Manchester Green Party
Chloe Wilcox – York Young Greens Co-Chair + Secretary
Maroof Raouf – Sheffield Green Party
Macsen Brown – Young Greens, Brent Green Party
Ellen Lees – Oxford Green Party
Mehreen Rahman – Lewisham Green Party
Lauren Sloan – Birmingham Green Party
Kirsty Chestnutt – Tower Hamlets Green Party
Emma Teworte, Oxfordshire Green Party, Oxford Young Greens and Oxford Student Green Party
Peter Nitsche-Whitfield, Oxford East Green Party, Oxford Student Green Party
Alina Baczynska, Tower Hamlets Green Party
Robert Crowston, Ealing Green Party
Emma Carter, Stafford and Stone Green Party
Charlene Concepcion, Hackney Green Party
Siobhan MacMahon, Hackney Green Party
Richard Firth, Central and Outer Leeds Green Party
Bethan Lant, Tower Hamlets Green Party
Rob Day – Tower Hamlets Green Party
Juliette Daigre, Scottish Green Party member
Florence Pollock- Lambeth Green Party
Sebastian Cousins – High Peak Green Party
Joshua Deru – Oxfordshire Green Party
Lorraine Francis – Bristol Green Party
Blake Roberts – Colchester Green Party
Liam McClelland – Nottingham Green Party
George Morris – Manchester Green Party
James Whitaker – Bradford Green Party
Ronald Stewart – Haringey Green Party
Emma van der Burg – St Helens Green Party
Kim Barrett, Oxfordshire Green Party
Owain Sutton, Trafford Green Party
Sharon Kaur, Cambridge Green Party
Devon Osborne – Islington Green Party
Christopher Hoare – Leeds Green Party, Young Greens
Christopher Waller – Haringey Green Party
Elaena Shipp – Barnet Green Party, Young Greens
Dr Sahra Taylor – Hackney Green Party, Visiting Lecturer in Political Theory; City, University of London
Rosanna Newey – Southampton Green Party
Camelia Yousefpour, Young Green member, Sheffield
Patrick Nelson – Manchester Green Party
Cecily Spelling, Haringey green party
Matthew Smith, Hackney Green Party
Rob Bryher, Bristol Green Party
Reiner Tegtmeyer – Hackney Green Party
Beth Hill – Chiltern Green Party
Grace McMeekin – East Lancashire Green Party
Francis Dickinson, Lewisham Green Party
Connor Crowe – Brighton & Hove Green Party
Andrew Stark – Newcastle Green Party
Les Levidow, Camden Green Party
Juliette de Tosni – Tauvignon Sheffield Green Party
Sue Tibbles – Oxfordshire GP, Green Left and GPTU
Steve Jackson Tonbridge and Malling Green Party
Phil Vabulas, Southwark Green Party
Lesley Murphy – Tower Hamlets Green Party
Helen Jarman – Basingstoke and North East Hampshire Green Party
Alexander Sallons – Brighton & Hove Green Party
Vanessa Hall – Richmond and Twickenham Green Party
Robert Shippey – West Norfolk Green Party
Hannah Graham – Brent Green Party
Benedict Hollamby – Rother Green Party
Adele Ward – Barnet Green Party
Mark Eltringham – Stockton Green Party
Emma M Betts – Brighton and Hove Green Party
Alan Story – Sheffield Green Party
Paul Philo – Brighton & Hove Green Party
Simon Hales – East Staffordshire Green Party
Arran Rangi- Ashfield Green Party
Mike Shaughnessy – Haringey Green Party
Charlie Keller – Camden Green Party
Paul Weaver – Green Party Disability Group
Robin Brabham – Cambridge Green Party
Neil Jameson – Tower Hamlets Green Party
Paul Rickett – Cardiff
Symon Hill – Oxfordshire Green Party
Elaine Francis – South Tyneside Green Party
Michael Wilde – Elmet & Rothwell Green Party
Alan Wheatley, Hereford & South Herefordshire Green Party
Claire Poyner, Islington Green Party
Jean Jameson – Tower Hamlets Green Party
Andrew Linnie – Brent Green Party
William Linegar – Reading Green Party
Karen Varga
Mark Strong – Brighton & Hove Green Party
Gray Santer – Sheffield South East Green Party
Ashley Catt – Lewisham Green Party
James Honke – Chiltern Green Party
Rosie Woolgar – West Norfolk Green Party
Malcolm Bailey – Green Left and Luton & Bedfordshire Green Party
Natalia Kubica – Young Greens, Ealing Green Party
Mikey Myshko – Exeter Green Party
Nick Hartley, Newcastle upon Tyne Green Party
Joe Levy – Exeter Green Party
Max Smith – Tower Hamlets Green Party, Young Greens
Kelsey Trevett – Three Rivers Green Party
Isabel Woolgar – West Norfolk Green Party
David Morgan – Liverpool Green Party
Aisling Kiely – Tower Hamlets Green Party
Matthew Brewin – Mid Sussex, Crawley & Horsham Green Party
Jennifer Agricola – Isle of Wight Green Party
Danielle Kail- Mid Sussex, Crawley and Horsham Green party
Richard Kail – Mid Sussex, Crawley and Horsham Green Party
Ken Burgess – West Central London Green Party
Zac Larkham – Mid Sussex, Crawley and Horsham Green Party
Sadia Akther – Queen Mary Young Greens
Matt Hanley, North Lancashire Green Party
Dylan Lewis-Creser – Northamptonshire Green Party
Conor Ritchie – Wirral Green Party
Arbie Baguios – Southwark Green Party
Rochelle Crawford – Redditch Green Party
Josie Holden Wilby – Haringey Green Party
Tabi Joy – Cheltenham Green Party
Win Scutt – South Devon Green Party
David Taylor – Bridgwater & West Somerset Green Party
Julie Taylor – Bridgwater & West Somerset Green Party
John Mullen – Islington Green Party
Roy Sandison – Rugby Green Party, Green Left
Shaka Lish – Brent Green Party
Derek Florey – East Berkshire Green Party
Jenny Hicks – Reading Green Party
Matt Hanley – North Lancashire Green Party
Tom Franklin – York Green Party
Andrew Wight – Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale Green Party
Thomas Knight – Sheffield Green Party
Fay Whitfield – Bath and North East Somerset Green Party
Editors note – the list of signatures is up to date as of 14:00 on 22 March 2020. Additional signatories will be added periodically as more people sign.
I was looking again at the GPEW Code of Conduct and whether this petition was the right way to raise a concern.
We have “7.1 Members have a general duty to respect decisions made by the National Party, any local or Regional Party or any other Party body or group through democratic process…”
I don’t know who took the decision to permit PM to have a presence, but presumably it was Conferences Committee and/or GPRC; presumably that’s included in “any other Party body”.
And some of the signatories have added their Party roles, whereas the Code of Conduct says
8.4 “Unless an authorised communication is being made on behalf of the Party, members
should make it clear their views are their own and not necessarily those of the Party.
Members who use social media or online platforms and mention their membership of, or
role in, the Green Party (or it is known to those viewing the member’s online activity) should
post an adequately prominent online disclaimer to this effect.
Infinte population growth is impossible on finite planet. It is simple physics. There is already conflict over resourses. It will get worse.
This petition illustrates a serious misunderstanding and ignorance of all the complex aspects associated with the population issue. To be concerned about the numbers of humans inhabiting the planet and over-consuming resources natural resources to the ultimate collapse of civilization is a profoundly moral consideration. Unfortunately, it seems that most of the signers of this petition are truly “bright” green (shallow, narrow-thinking) adherents, as opposed to those who try to be”dark” green (deep-and-broad-tminded) environmentalists. When the chief predator species of any ecosystem–including the macro, whole-earth ecosystem– begins to outnumber and outbalance all other animal species, the scenario grows dire. This is not an issue about racism, sexism, or anything of the like, but rather a deep, ultimate concern about the survival of humanity and our planet home. Please, do some deep thinking about this. Open your minds to all aspects associated with creating a sustainable existence for all living things, not just humans.
I actually stopped supporting Green because of their lack of acceptance/action to work towards a sustainable population.
However, never would I have thought that they would actively support attacking charities that are promoting reproductive rights and accessibility.
By all means counter argue with PM if you disagree with their aim of a sustainable population, but outright attacking them with such such slander only suggests you have dropped into Ad hominem, rather than address that actual issue.
I whole-heartedly agree with your protest. The Green Party should not appear to be endorsing Population Matters in any way.
The Bright Greens should be ashamed for maligning a charity trying to help the planet. They are a disgrace and should be removed from the Green Party. Of course Population Matters. Accusations of racism should be replied with court action by Population Matters.
They are hindering great charitable work and slandering the name of David Attenborough, Jane Goodall and Chris Packham.
For this reason I left the Green Party which has betrayed its cause
Population Matters is very mainstream and progressive and trying to dismiss the issue of overpopulation because of one press release 7 years is the exactly why people don’t take us green seriously. PM focus on empowering and seeing that those who suffer most from our western population are those struggling the most in other countries. Population and consumption are two sides of the same coin
As a young female who is a fairly hard lefty and wants to have children, yet is an active supporter of Population Matters, I find this ludicrous. The role of Population Matters is not to stigmatise the poor or non-Western societies. It should be crystal clear that our primary aim is to discourage those who contribute the greatest amount towards worsening climate change (i.e. Wealthy Westerners) to having two children or fewer. The climate impact of Western society is far greater, therefore we should be paying the price – not developing countries. We should therefore be the ones stepping up to the plate and having fewer children. Our goal is to educate all, regardless of their race or religion, that fewer children is more sustainable.
Please respond to their call to not accept syrian refugees. You have ignored this conveniently.
This is a bigoted, inaccurate representation of Population Matters and is part of a long and unpleasant campaign, relying mostly on abuse and bullying, to remove environmental policies from the Green Party. This tawdry piece of writing does you no credit. Whatever you say, the increasing UK population makes life more difficult of all of us, every day. Unaffordable homes, diminishing wildlife habitats, species loss, factory farmed food – all caused by too many people wanting to consume too much.
Why haven’t you responded to the clear evidence? If their presence upsets members they shouldn’t come. Simple. If you dont like it go join another party.
There is no campaign to ‘remove environmental policies’ from the Green Party….how could there be? Environmental policies are central to our ethos. What we want to do is link environmental policy to a policy of Social Justice.
How do the signers plan to sustainably integrate us 7.5+ billion people and our finite Earth? Humans are great, but when we pile up on each other in the same generation, we risk making each other miserable. What’s the hurry? Why not spread out our future numbers more evenly over the vastness of our hopefully long future?
How does an old white man ignore the voice of greens of colour in this debate?
Jenna – I presume from your comment that you think it is OK to be ageist.
I would like to sign this letter
Andrew Wight
Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale Green Party
GPEW Constitution, paragraph 11 iv)
“Elected members and other representatives have a responsibility to promote the policies of the national and local green parties, as expressed in the PSS and national, regional and local manifestos. Where they do not agree with Party policy and publicly state their own position, they should at the same time state and explain the position of the Green Party.”
PSS Chapter https://policy.greenparty.org.uk/pp.html
PP101 “There is a limit to the level of ecological impact the Earth can sustain. The number of people on the planet, their levels of consumption and their local and global impacts are key factors determining how far the Earth’s ability to renew its resources and to support all life is compromised. Even within this limit, high rates of population growth, as well as local depopulation can have a damaging effect on sustainability, equity and justice.”
PP111 – The Green Party has a liberal migration policy and wants greater global justice and equality, so people who migrate can do so on the basis of choice, not economic hardship. Where migration patterns increase or decrease population levels it is essential that social, economic and environmental pressures are mitigated in such a way which fully respects the rights of migrants and existing local populations.
See also our sections on Refugees & Asylum Seekers, Migration, and Social Welfare.
The leadership have not stated anything against party policy, and I think you should apologise for implying that. They have shared concerns about an organisation that has held a number of positions in the recent past which are clearly against Green Party Policy.
Hi Phil,
To avoid doubt, the constraint on people representing the Party applies at all levels, not just the Leadership. And I’m not making any allegation that anybody has breached the Constitution.
I thought it could be helpful to have the current PSS policy available for this discussion as well as the Constitutional requirement.
Another appropriate tool, I think, would be paragraph 4.1 of the Code of Conduct:
“In all their interactions with colleagues, assume the best of them.”
You cannot say that its not racist or sexist. The most you can say us you don’t understand how it is racist or sexist. The debate around population control needs to be had, so we all understand better the issues and why this idea has been deemed to be fascist in that we are talking about controlling the fertility of others than ourselves.
However an organisation that promotes this idealogy should not be given an unopposed platform such as they were.
In what way was it an unopposed platform? It was a platform where people where free to express their views, for and against.
We fully agree with the concerns of members about the inclusion of Population Matters in our online alternative conference exhibition. As your leadership team, we made our feelings clear on this matter. All our actions as a party need to celebrate and preserve all of humanity and promote global justice and solidarity.
Jonathan Bartley, Sian Berry and Amelia Womack
There has been a great deal of black propaganda against Population Matters. It appears that those responsible are not specifically against PM, but against the whole concept that growth in human population is an ecological problem. This is contrary to GP policy and that of most environmentalists around the world.
When people receive an education, they voluntarily choose to have less children. So we should be pushing for a decent balanced education for all (globally) as per UN charter for children; this right to an education would have many other benefits too. Then children of those with prejudiced views would be exposed to other viewpoints & can challenge them. That’s how change happens. I’m still shocked Attenborough was Pop.M’s patron! He’s done so much good highlighting climate crisis to decision-makers & accepts his past mistakes (shopping list of Madagascan animals for zoos). Then again he & too many Greens are not even vegan…yet! (ever hopeful)
Population Matters is calling for women’s empowerment globally, including:
Ensuring equal participation of girls and women in education and the work place;
Giving women sovereignty over their bodies, including unrestricted access to modern contraception and abortion;
Ending the practice of child- and forced marriage, which violate girls’ rights to a healthy, fulfilling life;
Granting women full equality under all laws and ending all policies that disadvantage women;
Eliminating patriarchal attitudes and behaviours that cause women to suffer and that prevent them from accessing positions of power;
Providing adequate parental leave and childcare opportunities that enable women to have the same unhindered career progression as their partners.
I don’t know about you but that all seems very positive to me.
I do not recognise Population Matters as described in this letter.
I am not saying that the signatories of this letter have misrepresented the position of Population Matters deliberately. However I can only assume that they have completely failed to understand that an ever increasing growth of human numbers on a finite planet is having a deleterious effect on the other plants and animals that share it with us.
I do agree that the earth’s resources are distributed unfairly. But may I suggest that the signatories and the rest of the Green Party start to investigate the benefits of a smaller global population? They might also come up with some useful ideas for humane ways of achieving a population size that is more in balance with the natural world than the present seven billion and rising.
The time of the signatories and others would thus be better spent. I remain hopeful.
How do I sign? Or consider this signing
Tom Franklin
York Green Party
I hold no brief for Population Matters, but when I was on Conference Committee a few years ago, we investigated their public statements in response to complaints about their presence at GP conference, and found nothing incompatible. It’s not what they say, it’s what others say they said, or how they choose to interpret.
I mean you’ve blatantly ignored every link in the above letter Chris.Here’s a reminder of that incompatible opinion:
http://web.archive.org/web/20140127063452/http:/www.populationmatters.org/2013/blog/amnesty-wrong-conflict-migrants/
Any attempt to question their presence has been shut down. I know member groups from GPEW were asked and many said no but GPRC who include pop matters members ignored this for their own agendas. Over 200 members have signed this letter if they are upsetting people they shouldn’t get a stall. Maybe these members could quite the greens and set up their own pop matters party that would work.
Absolutely none of the signatories of this letter believe in anything other than the right and ability to control their own fertility, the complaint is about Population Matters going well beyond the brief of enabling access and importantly, choice. I’m incredibly tired today of watching white people telling Greens of colour that the racism they’re complaining about is in their minds and “ignorant” rather than engaging with their experience and opinions to find out more about why they feel this way.
Phil is completely right it’s a shame white members are telling members of colour what racism is having never experienced it themselves!
I would like to report this reply comment by EcoFashAreBad. ‘Just as long as Jill has enough to gorge in her capitalist consumerist paradise, amirite?’. It adds nothing to the debate and just attacks the poster. If this is a moderated comments field- what I wonder are the rules or purpose?
What a dreadful knee jerk reaction from a group of party members who all need to do a bit more digging into the real issues and the message and campaigns of this superb organisation. Makes me ashamed of my own party that so many can be so myopic. Of course Population Matters! And this organisation’s messages are the ones that the Green Party should be championing itself.
I’m ashamed of a party which wint call out racism and that wint listen to the voices of greens of colour who have been speaking out on this for years and now calling this knee jerk.
Knee jerk where were you when pop matters attacked Syrian refugees? We are told to forgive something in the past which old green party members were remarkably silent on at the time.
Marcus I found your twitter and see you have a whole load of incompatible views with the greens please can you set up your own party of pop matters transphobes that way the rest of us can get on with making the world a better place free from folks with hateful ideologies. It would solve everything you can be the Pop Matters party have your say then the rest of us in the greens can get back to normal. I’ve been in the party since PEOPLE and to see how hateful its become is unreal please let us be and go.
This petition is betraying the planet and the entire ecosystem. You are red not green. If you have problem with Population Matters then you are against not only the nature and science but also so many outstanding people including David Attenborough, Dr. Jane Goodall and all scientific papers that proofs human population is a root of every problems! To address the human population is not racism, it’s a global crisis that completely supported by science. Your response to this obvious crisis is based on your poor personal opinion, reproductive hormones leading you instead of your intellectual intelligence, religion, indoctrination and fragile identify of these people attached to because you cannot think differently or accept the fact. This is irrational, criminal to sign this biased petition and the guarantee to destroy this plane. Instead of asking for vote or signature from a failure humankind ask for science based evidence. I would feel ashamed as a women to procreate while I could do more positive things in life, not be able to respect the planet and its animals and encourage others to allow the human population to destroy it. The current system cannot cope with NHS demands, with the crona outbreak, destroying the forests and lands to build more housing and adding pressure to the society, high rate of unemployment, uncertain future for your own children, rise in mental health, suicide…
This is disgraceful and you won’t success! I am in my 40, childfree by choice, and is most rewarding things people can do. I will continue supporting the Population Matters.
It is neither racist nor sexist to say that population matters. Ask any woman what the most important change in the past 60 years is- they’ll say it is the right to control one’s fertility. There are millions of women around the world who are trapped by lack of this control. Population growth must be addressed in the global North and South. Only the ignorant think that food production can meet the demand of growth at its current rate.
Just as long as Jill has enough to gorge in her capitalist consumerist paradise, amirite?
It is racist to condemn Syrian refugees did you call that put at the time Jill?