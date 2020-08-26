The Greens in South Africa failed to make it on the ballot during last year’s national election. This has seen the country failing to keep apace with the global Greens growth trend: A clear indication that they are struggling to break into national politics, which continues to be dominated by traditional parties such as the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA).

As the environmental agenda appears to have taken centre stage nationally, combating climate change and protecting the environment is a significant topic amongst political leaders and concerned citizens across. With an estimated 45% of South Africans recognising climate change as a serious problem, the failure of big political parties (such as the ANC, DA and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to provide national solutions to environmental problems is alarming, and has left a vacuum for green political parties to exploit.

Elsewhere in the world – in Germany, New Zealand and the UK for example – green parties have been the drivers of environmental integration into national politics. It seems that environmental politics is still a baby of political ideology in a country that is on track to become the world’s biggest plastic polluter.

Forty-eight parties on the ballot paper, zero Green

During last year’s general election, a record 48 political parties registered candidates with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), yet not one raised the environmental flag. The ballot was littered with political parties with lofty claims of bettering the South African environment and pushing the ‘Green Revolution’ only for political gain.

The country’s Greens, eThekwini ECOPEACE and the Green Party of South Africa (GPSA) had promised to take party but failed without giving reasons.

eThekwini ECOPEACE calls itself an environmental action collective, and is based in Durban. Its campaign slogan was “Give Yourself A Green Voice, Vote for eThekwini ECOPEACE”, and sadly, it failed to make an impact.

Despite the Green Party of South Africa undergoing a complete leadership change in 2018, and promising to contest the 2019 national elections, it also remains on the margins of national politics.

Not easy being green in Africa

Mlungisi Qobo, a self-confessed Green voter says that things are just bleak for environmental parties, and they are feeling blue. “It’s not easy being green in Africa,” Qobo says, “the whole continent’s green politics remains fragmented, fractured and polarised.”

He adds that the challenge is that Greens are fragmented, and voters often still associate them with protests: “There is a need for a new generation of politicians who enter politics [and] see environmental protection much more urgently and more seriously than the current political generations. What’s needed […] is a new, inclusive green politics that challenges basic assumptions about consumerism and unlimited growth. We failed to catch the European green wave as our voters are more concerned about bread and butter issues, such as jobs, healthcare and social security, more than the environment. There is little understanding within labour organization that green issues will bring in jobs as well. They still think that greens will take away jobs.”

2024 fail better

Dr. Alex Lenferna, a South African Climate Justice Campaigner with 350 africa.org and a Mandela Rhodes and Fulbright Scholar, had put the GPSA ahead of all other parties on their commitment to environmental policy.

Broadly, the party’s manifesto promotes “the health of our planet, ecological awareness, social responsibility, non-violence, equality for women and men of all races, broad based involvement in decision-making, animals and all life forms, the welfare of people, and future generations”.

Yet, according to Dr Lenferna, their lack of commitment to social and racial justice left them staggering behind. “A read of their manifesto reveals a somewhat privileged out-of-touch white environmentalism that failed to speak to most South Africans.”

According to Dr Lenferna, the party’s manifesto calls out affirmative action as racism, playing into a problematic trope of white victimhood, “which fails to understand how affirmative action is an attempt to redress ongoing deep structural racial issues.”

He says the greens must find a way to “fail better” come 2024. “The biggest environmental problem in the country is that environmental politics itself has become stale. This is due to green parties having remained a small political force – despite the mainstreaming of environmental concern, [they] rarely [make] it on the ballot at local government level.”

Lack of funding and media access

Lack of funding is another challenge for some of South Africa’s Green parties, as the corporate world and its bad environmental footprints don’t want to invest in entities that will expose their bad investments. Huge amounts of funding have primarily been given to the big three, ANC, DA and EFF.

Despite the laws that prevent political parties from disclosing their funding, it is an open secret as to who funds the big three. The introduction of the Political Party Funding Act (PPFA) in January 2019 was welcomed by South Africans at large, with many believing that it would assist in the fight against the use of private money in elections. As yet, the implementation of the act and its accompanying regulations remains to be seen.

There are formidable barriers to media access as well, because many mass media outlets are the private property of billionaires and corporations – with the public enterprise South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) being a rare exception. Mostly, private media houses are allowed to charge political parties and campaigns whatever they like for access to the eyes and ears of the public.

Francois Botha, an independent political analyst, says it’s extremely hard to grow the green political movement even locally: “It takes money, focus and savvy. Above all, it means compromise, shared priorities and acquiescence on core issues in order to build a movement – which is why it will never happen.”

Botha says the powerful politicians and policymakers from the big three political parties continue to drive a destructive, unsustainable and macho politics with very little focus on green issues.

According to Botha the lack of a robust, active, and diverse environmental movement, with strong unified centre, is the biggest challenge.

As the green political parties in South Africa are just warming up, greenwashing from the traditional parties begins. There is a need for a political position that resonates deeply with the public – that looks to what is happening in Europe, and is prepared to change the unfavourable electoral conditions. Without this, green politics in South Africa will continue to be held back.

PS. We hope you enjoyed this article. Bright Green has got big plans for the future to publish many more articles like this. You can help make that happen. Please donate to Bright Green now.