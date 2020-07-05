The Green Party of England and Wales Executive (GPEx) and leadership elections are now in full swing. With nominations closing on June 30, and a full list of candidates confirmed on July 2, the runners and riders are setting out their pitches to members.

Groups of party members are also coming together to try and influence the campaign. One such group is the LGBTIQA+ Greens. The group has issued a series of 8 pledges it is asking all candidates to sign up to. The pledges call for candidates to support a range of initiatives to improve LGBTIQA+ rights both within and outside of the Green Party.

The pledges are:

Campaign with the LGBTIQA+ Greens to protect trans rights in the Equality Act and fight for reform of the Gender Recognition Act. For a kinder and less bureaucratic process for recognising trans people’s gender Recognise that non-binary identities exist and promise to ensure they are recognised in internal processes and in wider society. Supporting reserved places on the Green Party Council for LGBTIQA+ people. Supporting efforts to get more LGBTIQA+ people elected to be councillors & more. Supporting gender affirming healthcare for trans youth, rejecting ideological interference with current practice. Agree to press for full implementation of the government’s LGBT+ Action Plan including legislating [for] a ban on conversion therapy. Calling for proper funding for trans healthcare in the NHS to reduce 3 year+ waiting lists. Supporting LGBT+ inclusive schools in line with the new Relationship and Sex Education curriculum due to role out from September.

Speaking on the pledges, LGBTIQA+ Greens co-chair Chandler Wilson told Bright Green:

These are important elections and Green Party members deserve to know where candidates stand on the issues that matter most to the LGBTIQA+ community. These pledges cover the full range of issues in our party, from representation to human rights. We’d urge candidates to back these proposals – together we can ensure that the Green Party is at the forefront of fighting for equality.

Some candidates have already begun to commit to the pledges. The LGBTIQA+ Greens will be announcing a full list of candidates that have made the eight pledges on July 16.

Green Party members will be voting for in the GPEx and leadership elections throughout August.

Image credit Ludovic Berton – Creative Commons