On episode 1 of #BrightGreenLive, we spoke to Jay Kerr from No Sweat and Khaing Zar Aung, president of the Industrial Workers Federation of Myanmar about the current political situation in Myanmar, what its impact has been on trade unions and how people across the world can stand in solidarity with the people of Myanmar.

Watch the full interview here:

PS. We hope you enjoyed this article. Bright Green has got big plans for the future to publish many more articles like this. You can help make that happen. Please donate to Bright Green now donate to Bright Green now.