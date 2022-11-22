On episode 1 of #BrightGreenLive, we spoke Guy Ingerson about why he proposed the motion to suspend the Scottish Greens’ ties to the Green Party of England and Wales over allegations that the latter has failed to tackle transphobia in its ranks.

Watch the full interview:

PS. We hope you enjoyed this article. Bright Green has got big plans for the future to publish many more articles like this. You can help make that happen. Please donate to Bright Green now donate to Bright Green now.

Image credit: Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office – Creative Commons