On episode 1 of #BrightGreenLive, we spoke to Wales Green Party leader Anthony Slaughter about Future Cymru Forum – a new body being set up by the Welsh Greens and Plaid Cymru to make the case for Welsh independence. We also discussed the case for independence and the Greens’ prospects in future Senedd elections.

Watch the full interview:

PS. We hope you enjoyed this article. Bright Green has got big plans for the future to publish many more articles like this. You can help make that happen. Please donate to Bright Green now donate to Bright Green now.