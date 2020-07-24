All elections in the Green Party are conducted by the single transferable vote method of proportional representation. This voting form is fairly simple and allows you to put your preferences for candidates, but our gender balancing rules are a lot more complex.

Prior to 2014, the singular deputy leader had to be of a different gender to the leader. In 2014 this changed as two deputy leaders were elected, who were required to be of different genders. In this case it was Amelia Womack and Sharar Ali.

Since 2014, the Green Party of England and Wales constitution was amended to read that when one leader was elected the following happens:

4.‘The post of deputy leader will be held as a job share with two individuals of a different gender, noting that gender is self determined.

In addition: ‘Two members of a different gender may together stand for the office of leader in order to hold the post as a jobshare…In this case a single deputy, the individual who polls the highest vote, regardless of gender, will be elected’

As a result of this, if we have a single leader then two deputies will be elected – who cannot be the same gender. Here are two examples of how this affects the results:

Example of results with female leader

Leadership election:

1st place female candidate elected leader

Deputy Leadership Election:

1st place female candidate, elected deputy leader

2nd place female candidate, not elected

3rd place female candidate, not elected

4th place male, elected deputy leader

5th place non-binary, not elected

If the 4th and 5th placed candidates were switched, then the non-binary candidate would be elected as the second deputy leader, as opposed to the male candidate. The rules apply in the same way for all genders.

Example of results with male leader

Leadership Election:

1st place male candidate elected Leader

Deputy Leadership Election:

1st place female candidate, elected deputy leader

2nd place female candidate, not elected

3rd place female candidate, not elected

4th place male, elected deputy leader

5th place non-binary, not elected

If two co-leaders are elected then only one deputy leader will be elected, which is whoever gets the most votes.

Why should it be changed?

Electing a second deputy automatically due to them being male seems contrary to the purpose of gender balancing. We do gender balancing because of the lack of political representation of women and other gender minorities, but the current system fails to take this into account effectively.

At one time it looked as though Nick Humberstone would be automatically elected were Rosemary Sexton to become leader. This was because at that time Nick was the only candidate who was not a woman standing for deputy. In response to this, Nick stated that “That isn’t democracy”, and that he would vote to re-open nominations were he to be the only candidate. Fortunately, other candidates stepped forward soon after.

Nonetheless, we are still left in an awkward position were Rosemary Sexton to become leader. As the example of results with a female leader demonstrates, this would create the very real possibility of the top two candidates being female and the second not getting elected because of the current gender balancing system.

While this system does take into account minority gender identities, such as non-binary and trans people, it also doesn’t account for race. In fact, under the current system this deputy leadership election could exclude Cleo Lake who is the only black woman standing for deputy. Currently, no political party in the UK with representation in parliament has had a black woman as leader or deputy and yet under this system we could actively deny this from happening.

This system unjustly pits Cleo Lake against Tom Pashby, the only non-binary candidate standing in this election who has also called out the inequality of this system, saying that the rules “effectively limit” the number of women and non-binary people in leadership positions. Whilst it is possible that both can get elected, the fact is that the current system is pitting different liberation groups against one another. Evidently, this is unjust and we should focus on changing this system because it is broken.

Upon hearing about how this gender balancing system worked, Cleo Lake spoke exclusively with Bright Green, stating:

There are a significant number of new members who have recently joined and who may not be able to get their head round the various election outcome implications. Politics is full of jargon and systems at times that can make things confusing particularly to people who are new to a political party. Of course I really hope that the membership generally, will vote for me to be the change that is needed in terms of African heritage / black representation on the leadership, but besides that I also worry that voters who do not understand the process might feel cheated somehow.

Image credit: YouTube screen grab

PS. We hope you enjoyed this article. Bright Green has got big plans for the future to publish many more articles like this. You can help make that happen. Please donate to Bright Green now.