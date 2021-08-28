We’re getting closer and closer to voting opening in this year’s Green Party of England and Wales leadership election. Members will start casting their votes from September 2, with five candidates in the running.

Most the candidates have begun to attract the support of high profile figures both in and outside of the party. One ticket in particular has been pulling in support from a flurry of celebrities.

Earlier this week, the actress and model Cara Delevingne used her platform to promote Amelia Womack and Tamsin Omond’s campaign. She encouraged her 43.7 million Instagram followers to join the Green Party to vote for them.

In her Instagram story, Delevingne shared a post from the campaigner Christabel Rose which called for people to join the Green Party to vote for Womack and Omond. Rose’s post said that the pair becoming co-leaders was “the only way I can imagine real change within politics in the near future”.

Delevigne is known for roles in Suicide Squad and Paper Towns. Delevigne’s Instagram account is the 99th most followed in the world. She is also co-founder of EcoResolution an organisation which describes itself as “an education-for-action platform nurturing a community of learners, doers and changemakers.”

Speaking on Delevingne sharing the post, Omond told Bright Green:

Cara has been connecting her audience with the lifestyle changes they can make to live more gently on the planet through EcoResolution. It’s so brilliant that she – like so many young people – are seeing an opportunity with our co-leadership to support the Green Party and the national transformative political change that only we can make.

Womack echoed these sentiments, telling Bright Green:

Cara’s EcoResolution has a vision of meaningful action on the climate. It’s fantastic to see Cara seeing the Green Party as a vehicle to deliver meaningful change.

Other celebrity backers

Delevigne isn’t the only celebrity that’s been pushing people towads Womack and Omond’s campaign.

Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien gave the pair his backing. He said that he and his family were “instantly excited” upon hearing of Womack and Omond’s candidacy. He added that their candidacy “gives us hope”.

The filmmaker and former YouTuber Jack Harries also came out to support them. Describing Womack and Omond as “unstoppable”, Harries said they were “the team needed and required to turn this party into the electoral force that we need right now”.

The author and columnist George Monbiot tweeted his support for Womack and Omond on August 12.

Image credit: Gage Skidmore – Creative Commons