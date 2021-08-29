Members of the Green Party of England and Wales will vote to elect a new leader or co-leaders in September. Bright Green is speaking to candidates for the top job throughout the campaign.

Our editor Chris Jarvis interviewed Amelia Womack and Tamsin Omond, speaking to them about their vision for the party, winning the next Green MPs, tackling transphobia and much, much more.

Watch the full interview here:

