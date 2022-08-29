Postal workers walked out on August 26 in the first of a number of days of strike action in a dispute over pay. New polling from Survation carried out in advance of the first day of strike action found that a majority of the public believe the strikes are justified.

The Survation polling found that 53 per cent of the public believe the industrial action by postal workers is justified, compared to 32 per cent who believe it isn’t. 15 per cent said they don’t know whether the strikes are justified, and if they are excluded support for the strikes stands at 63 per cent.

The strike action is being coordinated by the Communication Workers Union (CWU). CWU members voted overwhelmingly for strike action for August 26 and 31, and September 8 and 9. They rejected a 2 per cent pay deal, which is well below the rate of inflation.

In addition to the findings on the strike, Survation also found that 63 per cent of the public believe that Royal Mail should be in public ownership.

Carl Shoben, Survation’s director of strategic communications said of the polling, “This data is significant. The public haven’t turned into socialists but by a large majority believe the system is unfair and they’re being ripped off. But they aren’t being listened to.”

Image credit: Socialist Appeal – Creative Commons