Campaign group Enough is Enough has been gathering pace since launching earlier in August. Today, the group announced that over 500,000 people have signed up to the campaign. Announcing the milestone, the campaign group said, “We won’t accept the misery forced onto our people by a greedy elite. We are building a mass movement to take our country back from the brink.”

The rapid rise of the Enough is Enough comes off the back of the ongoing cost of living crisis, with the average household energy bill set to rise to over £3,500 by October. Polling from Survation has suggested that support for the group’s demands is incredibly strong. Survation found that 84 per cent support capping energy bills, 76 per cent support pay rising with inflation, and 72 per cent support increasing taxes on the rich.

Enough is Enough’s announcement comes on the day that the group is set to host a rally in Manchester, which will be addressed by both the mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch and Labour MP Zarah Sultana.

Last week, Enough is Enough issued its first call for a national day of action. On October 1, the group will be coordinating protests across the country on the day the energy bill rises are due to kick in. Making the announcement, the group said, “It’s just been confirmed: energy bills will rise to £3,549 in October. This will be the biggest attack on living standards in decades. We’re declaring a National Day of Action on October 1st with protests across Britain.”

The day of action will kick start an autumn of popular dissent against the cost of living crisis. On October 2, anti-austerity campaigners The People’s Assembly are organising a demonstration at the Conservative Party Conference, followed by a national demonstration in London on November 5. The demonstrations will demand a series of measures to tackle the cost of living crisis, including taking energy, water and the railways into public ownership, and taxing company profits to fund fuel poverty alleviation.

Alongside this, the ongoing wave of strikes are set to continue into the autumn, with firefighters, nurses and university lecturers among those set to ballot for industrial action.

PS. We hope you enjoyed this article. Bright Green has got big plans for the future to publish many more articles like this. You can help make that happen. Please donate to Bright Green now.

Image credit: Steve Eason – Creative Commons