Campaign group Enough is Enough has confirmed details for its national day of action on October 1. The group – which launched in August – will be holding protests in 13 cities across the UK.

Enough is Enough has said that it will be coordinating protests against the cost of living crisis in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, Leeds, Cardiff, Newcastle, Hull, Norwich, Nottingham, Portsmouth and Plymouth.

These protests come at a time of heightened campaigns on the cost of living from trade unions and civil society. Enough is Enough’s protests will coincide with strike action from rail and postal workers and will take place on the eve of the Conservative Party Conference. As part of their ‘autumn offensive’, anti-austerity campaigners The People’s Assembly have called a demonstration at the Conservative Party Conference on October 2.

Following its launch, the Enough is Enough campaign has grown rapidly. Over 500,000 people had signed up to the campaign by the end of August. The group has also held packed out rallies in cities across the group – including in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Norwich.

Earlier this week, more rallies were announced by the group. Thousands are expecting to attend rallies in Bristol, Leeds and Luton, where attendees will hear from left Labour MPs Zarah Sultana and Richard Burgon, CWU general secretary Dave Ward and RMT assistant general secretary Eddie Dempsey among others.

Enough is Enough has a set of five demands – delivering a real pay rise for workers, slashing energy bills, ending food poverty, ensuring decent homes for all, and taxing the rich. Recent polling from Survation found the group’s demands are popular with the public. Survation found 84 per cent support capping energy bills, 76 per cent support pay rising with inflation, and 72 per cent support increasing taxes on the rich.

Enough is Enough was launched by a coalition of organisations and MPs. Among those to back the launch were the CWU union, Tribune magazine, and the community union ACORN. Since, a number of other trade unions have backed the campaign – including UCU.

Image credit: Steve Eason – Creative Commons