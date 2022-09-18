Every month Bright Green takes a look at Greens on social media, breaking down who in the UK’s Green Parties have the most followers with a rolling league table. We set out who’s up and who’s down, while also providing analysis of why some people are making more of a splash than others. You can find out our criteria for the Green League here.

Who made it into the July 2022 Green League?

16 people made it into August 2022’s Green League, with no change in the make up from August.

Green MP Caroline Lucas still tops the table, with nearly 500,000 more followers across all her channels than second placed Natalie Bennett. Co-leader of the Scottish Greens Patrick Harvie remains the highest placed Scot, and along with former MEP Magid Magid he makes up the four Greens with over 100,000 followers.

Who’s up and who’s down?

There’s been no change in our rankings this month. However, some Greens have seen big increases in their following this month. Within our league table, the Greens who saw the most significant growth this month were Caroline Lucas and Ross Greer. Lucas gained over 7,000 followers, while Greer gained over 6,000. For both, Twitter was the biggest drive of growth, but Lucas also added almost 3,000 Insta followers. Greer has more than doubled his following in TikTok, and is now the Green with the most followers on the platform by some margin.

Below the 16 who made the cut, there’s also lots of movement.

Newly elected deputy leader of the Green Party of England and Wales Zack Polanski added over 1,000 followers across his social media channels – the overwhelming majority of them on Twitter. The Greens’ co-leader in England and Wales Carla Denyer also saw large growth on – again primarily on Twitter – and also added over 1,000 followers this month.

The Green League – Full table, August 2022

Caroline Lucas – 727,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Natalie Bennett – 231,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok) Magid Magid – 172,00 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Patrick Harvie – 118,00 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Molly Scott Cato – 82,000 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Sian Berry – 81,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Amelia Womack – 66,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok) Jenny Jones – 65,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Jonathan Bartley – 65,000 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Ross Greer – 61,000 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok) Rupert Read – 39,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Caroline Russell – 35,000 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Lorna Slater – 33,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Adam Ramsay – 30,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Instagram) Jean Lambert – 30,000 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook) Keith Taylor – 26,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook)

