Every month Bright Green takes a look at Greens on social media, breaking down who in the UK’s Green Parties have the most followers with a rolling league table. We set out who’s up and who’s down, while also providing analysis of why some people are making more of a splash than others. You can find out our criteria for the Green League here.

Who made it into the July 2022 Green League?

16 people made it into August 2022’s Green League, with no change in the make up from July.

Green MP Caroline Lucas still tops the table, with over 400,000 more followers across all her channels than second placed Natalie Bennett. Co-leader of the Scottish Greens Patrick Harvie remains the highest placed Scot, and along with Magid Magid he makes up the four Greens with over 100,000 followers.

Who’s up and who’s down?

There’s just one change in our rankings this month. In adding over 200 new followers across her channels, Green peer Jenny Jones has overtaken former co-leader of the Green Party of England and Wales (GPEW), Jonathan Bartley. Bartley’s accounts have been largely inactive since he stepped down from the leadership, and his following has been steadily declining since then.

Outside of that one shift in the rankings, other Greens have seen significant increases and decreases in their followings.

Within our league table, the Greens who saw the most significant growth this month were Caroline Lucas, Rupert Read, Molly Scott Cato, Patrick Harvie, and Lorna Slater. Just one of these added more than 1,000 followers in the last month – with Lucas gaining over 3,000.

Below the line, there’s still lots of movement.

Current co-leader of the Green Party of GPEW Carla Denyer gained the most – adding over 600 followers to her tally. The bulk of these came via Twitter. On current trends, she is likely to be the next Green to meet the threshold for inclusion in the league table.

Also growing rapidly this month have been two of the candidates for the deputy leadership of GPEW. London Assembly member Zack Polanski gained over 500 followers, and Tyrone Scott gained over 200. For both Polanski and Scott, the largest proportion of this growth came on Twitter.

The only other Green experiencing significant growth this month was GPEW’s other co-leader Adrian Ramsay. He added over 200 followers on Twitter. However, with less than 10,000 followers on social media, he’s some way off making the cut of the Green League

The Green League – Full table, August 2022

Caroline Lucas – 719,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Natalie Bennett – 231,000 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok) Magid Magid – 172,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Patrick Harvie – 117,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Molly Scott Cato – 82,000 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Sian Berry – 81,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Amelia Womack – 66,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok) Jenny Jones – 65,000 followers (+1) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram)t Jonathan Bartley – 65,000 followers (-1) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Ross Greer – 55,000 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok) Rupert Read – 39,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Caroline Russell – 35,000 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Lorna Slater – 33,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Adam Ramsay – 30,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Instagram) Jean Lambert – 29,000 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook) Keith Taylor – 26,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook)

Think someone is missing from this list? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. Note that all follower counts listed above are rounded to the nearest 500.

PS. We hope you enjoyed this article. Bright Green has got big plans for the future to publish many more articles like this. You can help make that happen. Please donate to Bright Green now.

Image credit: Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung, Creative Commons