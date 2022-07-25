Every month Bright Green takes a look at Greens on social media, breaking down who in the UK’s Green Parties have the most followers with a rolling league table. We set out who’s up and who’s down, while also providing analysis of why some people are making more of a splash than others. You can find out our criteria for the Green League here.

Who made it into the July 2022 Green League?

16 people made it into July 2022’s Green League, with no change in the make up or rankings from June.

Green MP Caroline Lucas still tops the table, with over 400,000 more followers across all her channels than second placed Natalie Bennett. Co-leader of the Scottish Greens Patrick Harvie remains the highest placed Scot, and along with Magid Magid he makes up the four Greens with over 100,000 followers.

Who’s up and who’s down?

Despite there being no change in the position of Greens in our league table, there have been significant increases and decreases in individuals’ followings.

The Greens who saw the most significant growth this month were Caroline Lucas, Jenny Jones, Patrick Harvie, Ross Greer, Amelia Womack, and Molly Scott Cato. Just one of these added more than 1,000 followers in the last month – with Lucas gaining over 16,000.

Below the line, there’s lots of movement – with a number of Greens set to break into the top 16 in the coming months. Of these, London Assembly member and Green Party of England and Wales deputy leadership candidate Zack Polanski has once again had the fastest growth – adding over 1,000 followers to his tally, with substantial growth on both Twitter and Instagram. Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer is also among those whose audience has grown substantially. Again, the primary areas of growth have been Twitter and Instagram. Expect to see both of them making the cut in the Green League by the autumn.

Beyond these two, the Green who has seen the most social media growth this month without a major national platform is Hannah Clare. She added almost 500 followers across her channels, almost all of which came through TikTok.

The Green League – Full table, July 2022

Caroline Lucas – 716,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Natalie Bennett – 231,000 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok) Magid Magid – 173,000 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Patrick Harvie – 117,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Molly Scott Cato – 81,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Sian Berry – 81,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Amelia Womack – 66,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok) Jonathan Bartley – 65,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Jenny Jones – 65,000 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Ross Greer – 55,000 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok) Rupert Read – 38,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Caroline Russell – 35,000 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Lorna Slater – 33,000 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Adam Ramsay – 30,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Instagram) Jean Lambert – 29,000 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook) Keith Taylor – 26,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook)

Think someone is missing from this list? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. Note that all follower counts listed above are rounded to the nearest 500.

Image credit: Bristol Green Party – Public Domain

PS. We hope you enjoyed this article. Bright Green has got big plans for the future to publish many more articles like this. You can help make that happen. Please donate to Bright Green now.