Every month Bright Green takes a look at Greens on social media, breaking down who in the UK’s Green Parties have the most followers with a rolling league table. We set out who’s up and who’s down, while also providing analysis of why some people are making more of a splash than others. You can find out our criteria for the Green League here.

Who made it into the June 2022 Green League?

16 people made it into June 2022’s Green League, with little change from May. The sole addition to our table has been former London MEP Jean Lambert, who makes the cut this time as a result of changes to the data Facebook makes publicly available.

On our league table, there’s also been no shift in the rankings, with the exception of Keith Taylor dropping to 16th place in light of Lambert making the cut this month. Green MP Caroline Lucas still tops the table, with over 400,000 more followers across all her channels than second placed Natalie Bennett. Co-leader of the Scottish Greens Patrick Harvie remains the highest placed Scot, and along with Magid Magid he makes up the four Greens with over 100,000 followers.

Who’s up and who’s down?

Despite there being little change in the position of Greens in our league table, there have been significant increases and decreases in individuals’ followings.

Excepting those who have seen big increases owing to the technical changes on Facebook mentioned earlier, the Greens who saw the greatest growth this month were Caroline Lucas, Lorna Slater, Jenny Jones, Natalie Bennett, Caroline Russell and Patrick Harvie. Again, Lucas is streets ahead of the rest – adding a whopping 10,000 followers across all her channels in the last month. Meanwhile, there are just two people who made it into the June Green League but who lost followers this month. Former Green Party of England and Wales co-leader Jonathan Bartley lost 242 followers, while the Yorkshire MEP Magid Magid lost 300.

Outside of our top 16, there are a number of people who didn’t make the cut in June, but whose follower counts are increasing significantly. No doubt buoyed by his candidacy for the deputy leadership of the Green Party of England and Wales, London Assembly Member Zack Polanski added over 600 more followers to his tally in the last month – the bulk of them on his Twitter. Also growing her platform is current Green Party of England and Wales co-leader Carla Denyer, who added just shy of 500 followers across her accounts – again, largely on Twitter.

While TikTok remains a minor platform for Greens, those who are on it are seeing their followings grow quickly, whether they made the Green League or not. Bennett grew her following on the platform by 25 per cent, Green MSP Gillian Mackay by 77 per cent, Polanski by 45 per cent, Green MSP Ross Greer by 8 per cent and deputy leader of Brighton & Hove Council Hannah Clare by 7 per cent.

The Green League – Full table, June 2022

Caroline Lucas – 699,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Natalie Bennett – 231,000 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok) Magid Magid – 174,000 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Patrick Harvie – 117,000 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Molly Scott Cato – 81,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Sian Berry – 81,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Amelia Womack – 66,000 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok) Jonathan Bartley – 65,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Jenny Jones – 64,000 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Ross Greer – 54,000 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok) Rupert Read – 38,000 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Caroline Russell – 35,000 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Lorna Slater – 33,000 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Adam Ramsay – 31,000 followers (-) (Twitter, Instagram) Jean Lambert – 30,000 followers (NEW) (Twitter, Facebook) Keith Taylor – 26,500 followers (Down 1) (Twitter, Facebook)

Think someone is missing from this list? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. Note that all follower counts listed above are rounded to the nearest 500.

PS. We hope you enjoyed this article. Bright Green has got big plans for the future to publish many more articles like this. You can help make that happen. Please donate to Bright Green now.