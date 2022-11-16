On episode 1 of #BrightGreenLive, we spoke to Labour for a Green New Deal co-founder and author of Burnt: Fighting for Climate Justice, Chris Saltmarsh about the Labour Party’s climate policies and why we need a socialist Green New Deal.

You can watch the full interview here:

