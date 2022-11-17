On episode 1 of #BrightGreenLive, we spoke to Green Party of England and Wales migration spokesperson Benali Hamdache about the government’s current policies and rhetoric and migration, how progressives should respond, and why we need a fairer, kinder migration system.

Watch the full interview:

