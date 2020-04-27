Since relaunching in January 2019, Bright Green has published 390 articles.

We’ve covered social movements ignored by the rest of the media – from climate strikes in China to workers organising for justice in Bangladesh.

We’ve published interviews and comment pieces from leading figures on the British left – including former Green MEP Alex Phillips, Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price and Scottish Green Party co-leader Patrick Harvie.

We’ve run stories examining the role of the radical and green left in the Labour Party before and after Jeremy Corbyn.

We’ve produced resource guides to help inform and educate people on everything from ecosocialism to the oil economy.

We’ve run election night live blogs to give comprehensive and regular updates on the fate of Green Parties and the wider left.

And we’ve produced our ever popular round up of Green news on a weekly basis for over a year.

Now, Bright Green is taking another step forward. We want to make Bright Green bigger and better than it has ever been, reaching far more people, contributing to and shaping new debates, and branching out into new forms of content. In doing so, we want to triple the number of people who read Bright Green every single month.

To do this, we’re currently thinking of delivering the following:

An updated, faster and more modern website

Having a paid editor to significantly increase Bright Green’s outputs

Producing video content

Producing podcasts

Running more interviews with figures from across Green Parties, the labour movement and social movements

Organising face to events – such as panel debates, workshops and speaker events

Training for writers, editors, journalists and reporters

We want to know what you think about this, and get your thoughts on what you’d like to see Bright Green deliver going into the future.

That’s why we’re asking you to take just 2 minutes to take a quick survey to let us know what you want from Bright Green from now on.

Thank you for continuing to read and support Bright Green. We couldn’t exist without you.

