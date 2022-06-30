In the last 48 hours, a flurry of candidates for this year’s Green Party of England and Wales Executive (GPEx) elections have announced. The latest is Dylan Lewis-Creser, who Bright Green can exclusively confirm is standing for the external communications coordinator position. Lewis-Creser is currently secretary of the LGBTIQA+ Greens.

Lewis-Creser has said they running on a platform of communicating the Greens’ “progressive ideals”, advocating for “intersectionality” and delivering a “media breakthrough” for the party.

Speaking on their candidacy, Lewis-Creser told Bright Green, “I am running for External Communications because I believe we need to project ourselves as the radically progressive party that we are, including our ideals of environmental, economic, social & racial justice into all of our media. This will help us appeal to the younger voters that are the future of this party.”

The external communications post is currently held by former Green MEP Molly Scott Cato. Scott Cato has not yet confirmed whether she will be seeking re-election.

Elections to GPEx take place every year, with half of the seats up for election.* Each elected post-holder serves for two years, and share collective responsibility for the party’s day to day management and financial health. In 2022, the positions up for election are:

Chair

Campaigns coordinator

Elections coordinator

External communications coordinator

Management coordinator

International coordinator

Trade union liaison officer

In addition to the roles listed above, there will be a by-election for the position of internal communications coordinator. This is being held as a result of the resignation of Zoe Hatch in February 2022.

So far, the following candidates have publicly declared their intention to stand for GPEx:

Nominations for these positions close at midday on June 30, with members voting throughout the summer. The elections are being held concurrently with an election for deputy leader.

*Author’s note – the exception to this is for the position of Wales Green Party leader, and Young Greens co-chair. Both of these positions have a seat on GPEx, but are elected through the rules set out in each organisation’s constitution.

