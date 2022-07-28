There are just three days until members of the Green Party of England and Wales begin voting to elect a new deputy leader. Yesterday, Zack Polanski’s bid for the deputy leadership was given a significant boost as he received the most lucrative endorsement within the Green Party.

The Greens’ sole MP Caroline Lucas endorsed Polanski on Twitter. She said that Polanski “will be a real asset to our leadership team”:

Next month @thegreenparty is choosing a new deputy leader & I’m backing @zackpolanski

He’s already doing great work on the London Assembly & will be a real asset to our leadership team. Pls join me & back Zack – voting starts 1st Aug & info will be sent by email to all members — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) July 27, 2022

Lucas’ endorsement comes as Polanski has been endorsed by a number of prominent Greens in recent weeks. Earlier this month, all three members of the Wales Green Party’s leadership team backed Polanski’s campaign. He has also received the support of former MEP Catherine Rowett, the Greens’ migration spokesperson Benali Hamdache and co-chair of the Young Greens Kelsey Trevett.

In addition to endorsing Polanski for the deputy leadership, Lucas also threw her weight behind Jon Nott in the race for the chair of the party’s executive:

.@TheGreenParty Exec elections soon & lots of great candidates. I’m backing @JonNott for Chair & urge others to do the same. Having worked with Jon I know he’s an effective chair who facilitates people working together to deliver our goals. Voting from 1 Aug – look out for email — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) July 27, 2022

The only other deputy leadership candidate who has published a substantive list of endorsements is Tyrone Scott. Scott has received the backing of Hackney Councillor Zoë Garbett, chair of Green Party Trade Union Group Matthew Hull, and former Norwich City Councillor Nannette Youssef.

PS. We hope you enjoyed this article. Bright Green has got big plans for the future to publish many more articles like this. You can help make that happen. Please donate to Bright Green now.

Image credit: UK Parliament – Creative Commons