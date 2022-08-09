New projections from energy consultants Cornwall Insight suggest the typical energy bill could rise to £4,266 per year by January 2023. This is a significant increase on what were already staggering forecasts of rising energy bills.

Following the new forecast from Cornwall Insight, the End Fuel Poverty Coalition (EFPC) has calculated the shocking impact these figures would have on fuel poverty in the UK. According to EFPC, 10.5 million households could be in fuel poverty from January 1. This is equivalent to almost one in every three households in the UK.

Simon Francis, co-ordinator of EFPC described this rise in fuel poverty as a “tsunami”. He also called on the Tory leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to provide emergency financial support to address the energy price crisis.

A tsunami of fuel poverty will hit the country this winter and these latest estimates further demonstrate that the level of support already promised by the government is just a drop in the ocean. It’s welcome that Rishi Sunak has finally acknowledged this and has pledged more support for the most vulnerable if he becomes Prime Minister. Liz Truss must now wake up and realise that her plans for tax cuts will not keep people warm this winter. Only a full programme of emergency financial support, a rapid expansion of energy efficiency programmes and a commitment to bringing more cheap renewable energy on stream will help people stay warm this winter and into the future.

PS. We hope you enjoyed this article. Bright Green has got big plans for the future to publish many more articles like this. You can help make that happen. Please donate to Bright Green now.