On the day Liz Truss sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as her chancellor and U-turned on plans to scrap corporation tax rises, the Green Party of England and Wales co-leader Carla Denyer made an appearance on the BBC’s Any Questions. Appearing on the panel alongside Labour MP Jess Phillips and the Tories’ Welsh Secretary Robert Buckland, Denyer launched a blistering takedown of government under Truss.

In the show’s opening, the panel was asked whether Truss’ position is untenable. Denyer’s powerful response was warmly received in the room. She said, “There is justified outrage in this government, who’ve revealed themselves to be the toxic combination of economically illiterate and morally reprehensible.”

Denyer went on to argue how the government’s economic policy is designed to benefit the mega-rich at the expense of the poor. She said, “I think it’s clear – they’re not even trying to hide it anymore – they are explicitly taking money away from the poor and giving it to the rich and that’s now plain for everyone to see.”

Answering the initial question about the position of Truss, Denyer added, “Everyone knows and can see that the chancellor was not the only one to blame for this disastrous mini-budget. Liz Truss built her entire leadership bid around it. We all saw it play out in public, around this economic fantasy of lowering taxes to make the rich richer and not caring if it makes the poor poorer. So sacking the chancellor in a desperate attempt to avoid taking responsibility is not going to wash well with anyone.

“So, no, I don’t think her position is tenable. I think it’s quite clear that she’s lost all authority and is not willing to take responsibility for her actions.”

Denyer’s comments on the show tally with those made by her co-leader Adrian Ramsay, who said that Truss’ premiership “surely has to come to an end soon”, and called for an immediate general election.

Image credit: Matthew Philip Long – Creative Commons