The ongoing chaos at the centre of the Conservative Party is pushing the Tories towards electoral oblivion. Two opinion polls published today have shown just how bad things have got.

First, People Polling has a 39 Labour point lead, with the Tories sitting on just 14%. For context, the Tories have never received less than 30 per cent of the vote in a general election in their entire history.

The full figures from People Polling have Labour on 53%, the Tories on 14%, the Lib Dems on 11%, the Greens on 6% and both the SNP and Reform on 5%. According to Stats for Lefties, on a universal swing across all constituencies, this unprecedented poll would leave the Tories with just 13 seats if it were realised in a general election. The SNP would become the official opposition, with the Tories being only the fourth largest party in the House of Commons, finishing behind the Liberal Democrats as well.

Another new poll – this time from YouGov – doesn’t make any happier reading for the Tories. That gives Labour a 37 point lead. The full figures from YouGov gives us 56% for Labour, 19% for the Tories, 10% for the Lib Dems, 5% for Reform and 4% for both the Greens and the SNP.

Fieldwork for both of these polls was conducted after Liz Truss announced her resignation as prime minister.

The Tories have not polled above 30 per cent in any poll carried out so far in October.

Image credit: Tim Hammond / Number 10 Downing Street – Creative Commons