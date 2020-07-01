The already crowded race to be the next deputy leader of the Green Party of England and Wales has a fifth candidate. Lewisham based Andrea Carey Fuller has confirmed that she is standing for the position. Fuller stood for the Greens in the Lewisham Deptford constituency in December’s general election.

She joins current deputy leader Amelia Womack, former Lord Mayor of Bristol Cleo Lake, Green activist and writer Tom Pashby, and London Green Party member Nick Humberstone in the contest.

Fuller’s candidacy was confirmed in an interview with the London Green Left blog earlier today. In that interview, Fuller revealed that – if elected – she would focus on “improving democracy and equality issues” in the party, and co-organising events on climate change with other parties in order to “push the GP Green New Deal across to the other parties.”

On party strategy, Fuller criticised the so called ‘Unite to Remain’ pact with the Liberal Democrats in the 2019 general election. She also said that she wanted to “push all the MP’s [sic] to get the government to – support the recovery of the economy with the GP Green New Deal”.

The deputy leadership election is being held alongside elections to ten other positions on the Green Party Executive. This includes the position of leader.

Nominations for the deputy leadership closed on June 30 – along with all other positions on the Green Party Executive to be elected this year. A full list of candidates is expected to be announced by the election returning officer later this week.

However, the candidates that have currently declared for the leadership team are as follows:

For leader or co-leader:

Current co-leaders Sian Berry and Jonathan Bartley

Solihull councillor Rosemary Sexton

Former deputy leader Shahrar Ali

For deputy leader:

London Green Party member Nick Humberstone

Current deputy leader Amelia Womack

Former Lord Mayor of Bristol Cleo Lake

Green activist and writer Tom Pashby

Lewisham based Andrea Carey Fuller

Members will be voting on their new leadership team throughout August.

