The Green Party of England and Wales has seen significant victories in the 2022 local elections, with a flurry of results coming in throughout the night. With many seats being counted today, the Greens are so far up 23 seats.

The Greens have won big victories across England. In Oxford, the Greens are up three winning two seats from Labour, and one from an independent. In Exeter, the Greens gained three seats from Labour. And in South Tyneside, the Greens have taken two seats from Labour, one from the Tories.

Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay has described the results as “phenomenal”. He said,

The phenomenal results for the Green Party so far demonstrate that people up and down the country are looking for a credible alternative to the establishment parties, and finding it in us. Whether that’s former Conservative voters put off by poor handling of the Covid pandemic or the constant leadership lies, or former Labour voters who just see weak opposition at a national and local level. Greens are putting forward the practical solutions to the cost of living crisis and the climate emergency that will make a difference to people’s lives, from insulating homes to bringing down energy bills and creating jobs, to providing additional financial support for those on the lowest incomes. The Green Party has now made breakthrough gains three elections running and we are expecting that trajectory to continue as people increasingly vote for candidates who listen, work hard on local issues, and are serious about the climate emergency.

Counts will be getting underway today for more Councils in England, and for all Councils in Scotland. Counts will begin around Midday for the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Keep up to date with all the results as they come in on the Bright Green liveblog.

