Votes are still being counted, but the Green Party is already celebrating its best ever results in Wales. With more than half a dozen Councils still to declare their results, the Greens have taken seats on seven Welsh Councils.

Prior to the 2022 elections, the Greens had only ever won one seat in Wales. Mere months before the elections, the Greens’ sole Councillor Emily Durrant defected to Plaid Cymru.

However, the Greens’ lack of representation is well and truly behind them. At the time of publication, the Greens have gained:

Two seats in Denbighshire

One seat in Swansea

One seat in Neath Port Talbot

One seat in Monmouthshire

One seat in Powys

One seat in Conwy

One seat in Newport

Many results are yet to come in from Cardiff, where the Greens were involved in an electoral agreement with Plaid Cymru.

Speaking on the Greens’ results, Wales Green Party leader Anthony Slaughter told Bright Green they represented a ‘breakthrough moment’. He said,

This feels like a breakthrough moment for Greens in Wales, with seven councils now having Greens in the room, including Conwy, Newport and Monmouthshire. Our councillors and activists will continue to build on this electoral success by delivering for their communities and proving that Greens offer genuine change from the status quo parties.

