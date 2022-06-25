The Green Party of England and Wales has announced five additions to its spokesperson team. Four of the additions are replacements for previous spokespeople, in the transport, global justice, housing and health briefs. The party has also created a new spokesperson for equality and diversity.

Commenting on the new list of speakers, Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer said,

The Green Party is delighted to unveil this list of knowledgeable and passionate spokespeople whose expertise adds to the rich tapestry of talent that makes up our strong list of spokespeople. Following the landmark local election results in May, where Greens gained 78 seats, from both Tories and Labour, our spokespeople will play a pivotal role in reaching new voters in every corner of England and Wales. They will put forward fresh thinking and bold solutions for the problems facing society and help consolidate the party’s growing reputation as the party of social, economic and environmental justice.

Matt Edwards is replacing Caroline Russell as spokesperson for transport and healthy streets. Edwards is a Councillor in Bradford, and has campaigned against road widening and for improved transport connections within the city.

Hannah Clare will be the new spokesperson for peace and global justice, taking over from Carne Ross. Clare is deputy leader of Brighton & Hove Council. In that role, she has developed a strong reputation for standing up to the government on major issues such as school closures during the Covid-19 pandemic. She is also a former co-chair of the Young Greens.

Ria Patel will be taking on the new equalities and diversity brief. Patel was elected as a Councillor in Croydon in May 2022, and is currently co-chair of the LGBTIQA+ Greens. Patel is well regarded for their fierce work ethic, and at the age of 20 will be the youngest member of the spokesperson team.

Former MEP Ellie Chowns will be taking over from now party co-leader Carla Denyer as housing and communities spokesperson. Chowns is a Councillor in Herefordshire and – as part of the ruling administration – is the cabinet member for environment and economy. Since Chowns and the Greens went into administration in Herefordshire, they initiated a number of stand out policies, including free bus travel on weekends.

Finally, Pallavi Devulapalli has been appointed as the party’s new health, social care and public health spokesperson. Devulapalli is a practicising GP in Norfolk and was the Greens’ candidate in the South West Norfolk constituency in the 2019 general election. She’s replacing Peter Cranie in the role.

The Green Party has not announced a replacement for Shahrar Ali. Ali was removed from his role as spokesperson for policing and domestic safety for “breaches of the Speakers’ Code of Conduct.”

Image credit: West Midlands Green Party – Creative Commons