Every month Bright Green takes a look at Greens on social media, breaking down who has the most followers in the UK’s Green Parties with a rolling league table. We set out who’s up and who’s down, while also providing analysis of why some people are making more of a splash than others. You can find out our criteria for the Green League here.

Who made it into the October 2022 Green League?

16 people made it into October 2022’s Green League, with no change in the make up from September.

Green MP Caroline Lucas still tops the table, with over 500,000 more followers across all her channels than second placed Natalie Bennett. Co-leader of the Scottish Greens Patrick Harvie remains the highest placed Scot, and along with former MEP Magid Magid he makes up the four Greens with over 100,000 followers.

Who’s up and who’s down?

There’s been just one change in our rankings this month. London Assembly member Sian Berry has overtaken former MEP Molly Scott Cato to become the fifth most followed Green in the UK – with a total of over 81,500 followers across her channels.

Meanwhile, other Greens have seen big increases in their following this month. Within our league table, the Greens who saw the most significant growth this month were Caroline Lucas and Green MSP Ross Greer. Lucas gained over 12,000 followers, while Greer gained just shy of 2,000. For both, Twitter was the biggest drive of growth, but Lucas also added over 1,800 Instagram followers. Greer remains the most followed Green on TikTok by a substantial margin.

Below the 16 who made into the table, there’s also lots of movement. Newly elected deputy leader of the Green Party of England and Wales Zack Polanski saw the biggest growth, adding over 1,000 followers across his social media channels – the overwhelming majority of them on Twitter. Carla Denyer – co-leader of the Green Party of England and Wales also saw large growth – again primarily on Twitter. She added almost 900 followers to her tally this month. Her colleague Adrian Ramsay added almost 400 followers this month, with Twitter being the driver.

The Green League – Full table, October 2022

Caroline Lucas – 734,000 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Natalie Bennett – 232,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok) Magid Magid – 171,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Patrick Harvie – 118,00 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Sian Berry – 81,500 followers (+1) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Molly Scott Cato – 81,000 followers (-1) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Amelia Womack – 66,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok) Jenny Jones – 66,000 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Jonathan Bartley – 65,000 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Ross Greer – 63,000 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok) Rupert Read – 39,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Caroline Russell – 35,000 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Lorna Slater – 33,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Adam Ramsay – 30,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Instagram) Jean Lambert – 30,000 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook) Keith Taylor – 26,500 followers (-) (Twitter, Facebook)

Think someone is missing from this list? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. Note that all follower counts listed above are rounded to the nearest 500.

PS. We hope you enjoyed this article. Bright Green has got big plans for the future to publish many more articles like this. You can help make that happen. Please donate to Bright Green now.

Image credit: Centre for London – Creative Commons